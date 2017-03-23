Backtalk: 3/24/2017
IT'S THE TRUTH: Of course Obama was spying on Trump. Why? Trump says so. That's good enough for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Dingodevil
|70
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|9 hr
|Dingodevil
|18,156
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Sat
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|Mar 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC