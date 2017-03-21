Backtalk: 3/21/2017
HEALTHY CHOICE: I like President Trump and what he is doing, but does he realize what will happen if he gets rid of Obamacare? A lot of people will lose their insurance. Come on, Trump, let people like you for what you are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Noname17
|809
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 18
|Aline S
|18,148
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|Jac
|840
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC