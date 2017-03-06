Athenian Corner unveils hotel plan in Lowell

For roughly 42 years, the Athenian Corner restaurant has stood as one of the landmark dining spots in Lowell, but the Panagiotopoulos family that owns it is hoping to expand and redevelop the spot into a 'boutique' hotel, to be the only one of its kind in downtown Lowell. The redevelopment is long overdue, owners say, as they have been working on a plan to reinvigorate the site for over 10 years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.