Athenian Corner unveils hotel plan in Lowell
For roughly 42 years, the Athenian Corner restaurant has stood as one of the landmark dining spots in Lowell, but the Panagiotopoulos family that owns it is hoping to expand and redevelop the spot into a 'boutique' hotel, to be the only one of its kind in downtown Lowell. The redevelopment is long overdue, owners say, as they have been working on a plan to reinvigorate the site for over 10 years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rooming Houses Opening on Christian Hill (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Christian
|3
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Tragedy averted
|808
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Gidget
|36
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 2
|Bob KA-58
|18,144
|Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09)
|Mar 2
|Big bamboo
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar 2
|hammerhead
|1
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|Lowell
|280
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC