Asian-American Connections Center to help students succeed
The doors officially were opened Thursday on a new community center aimed at streamlining and supporting Southeast Asian students attending Middlesex Community College. More than 100 students, staff, faculty and community partners turned out on Thursday for the ribbon-cutting, which officially opened the college's new Asian American Connections Center, located in showcase space on the ground floor of the college's Cowan Center in Lowell.
