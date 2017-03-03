Arrest Log: 3/3/2017
Lisa Duhamel, 32, 270 Littleton Road; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene after property damage, operating a motor vehicle without being licensed. -- Michael DePari, 32, 3 Homestead Lane, Billerica; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene after property damage .
