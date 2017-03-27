Arrest Log: 3/29/2017
George Silveira, 52, 17 Warren Court, second floor; assault with a dangerous weapon , malicious destruction of property over $250. -- Lori Pimentel, 41, 198 Third St., Lowell; OUI , negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked-lanes violation, possession of a Class B drug.
