Another LeLacheur to try his hand in local politics

Matthew LeLacheur, a small business owner and father of three from Pawtucketville, has become the first challenger to declare his intention to run for City Council this fall. The grandson of longtime state Rep. Edward LeLacheur, 38-year-old Matthew LeLacheur said that as Lowell faces a series of decisions that could define the city for decades to come he believes it is time his generation takes up the mantle of public service.

