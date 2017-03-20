Another LeLacheur to try his hand in ...

Another LeLacheur to try his hand in local politics

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Matthew LeLacheur, a small business owner and father of three from Pawtucketville, has become the first challenger to declare his intention to run for City Council this fall. The grandson of longtime state Rep. Edward LeLacheur, 38-year-old Matthew LeLacheur said that as Lowell faces a series of decisions that could define the city for decades to come he believes it is time his generation takes up the mantle of public service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11) Mar 18 Rebecca 3
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 18 Aline S 18,148
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 17 Penelope 43
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 15 Bob KA-58 68
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 14 Spectacular 203
Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08) Mar 14 Jac 840
News Clark gets (Dec '10) Mar 12 Recall Clark and... 42
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC