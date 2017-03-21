Alleged Lowell store robber came back for her purse
Police say Schwarz, 35, of Lowell, threatened a clerk with a knife as she robbed the Country Farms convenience store at 56 Aiken Ave., Sunday about 7:25 p.m., and then stashed the cash she got from the heist in her purse. Schwarz then fled the store and tried to get into a vehicle in the parking lot, according to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 18
|Aline S
|18,148
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|Jac
|840
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Recall Clark and...
|42
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC