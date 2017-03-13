2nd suspect convicted in Lowell slaying
Just a few months after one suspect was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of a Lowell man, another defendant was convicted of second-degree murder by a Middlesex Superior Court jury on Friday. Roberto Lopez-Ortiz, 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with intent to rob after being charged in the incident that left 44-year-old Christiano Diaz-Arias of Lowell dead, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney's office.
