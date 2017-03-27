2-alarm blaze battled in Lowell

2-alarm blaze battled in Lowell

Lowell fire and police officials responded to a two-alarm blaze late Thursday night coming from the home located to the left of 87 Moore St. At the scene, smoke fogged the street and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home's roof. At least five fire trucks were at the scene.

