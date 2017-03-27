2-alarm blaze battled in Lowell
Lowell fire and police officials responded to a two-alarm blaze late Thursday night coming from the home located to the left of 87 Moore St. At the scene, smoke fogged the street and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home's roof. At least five fire trucks were at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|18 hr
|Justagirl
|5
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC