Who led state to Cawley issue?
IT'S ANOTHER Lowell political who-done-it: Who was behind a state declaration that might make building a new Lowell High School at Cawley Stadium unfeasible? The letter from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs stated that several Cawley parcels are "permanently protected parkland," so no building is allowed. City Hall officials expressed surprise at the deed restrictions and so did the project manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|Highlands-Guy
|18,135
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Highlands kid
|19
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 18
|Billyrica
|33
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC