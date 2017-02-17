Who led state to Cawley issue?

IT'S ANOTHER Lowell political who-done-it: Who was behind a state declaration that might make building a new Lowell High School at Cawley Stadium unfeasible? The letter from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs stated that several Cawley parcels are "permanently protected parkland," so no building is allowed. City Hall officials expressed surprise at the deed restrictions and so did the project manager.

