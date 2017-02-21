What's happening in Lowell's neighborhoods

The Downtown Neighborhood Group meets Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at Lowell Telecommunications Corp., 246 Market St. Andy Jacobson, president of the Cultural Organization of Lowell will give a brief overview of the organization, and discuss coming events. The Highlands Neighborhood Association meets Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Emanuel, 101 West Forest St. There will be an update from Lowell police, plus the city's Neighborhood Subcommittee.

