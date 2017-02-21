Vigil for those in grasp of addiction

Parishioners at Saint Marguerite d'Youville Parish in Dracut and other churches will pray Friday for those struggling with addiction. The vigil begins at 8 p.m. and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday and will be held at Saint Marguerite, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut.

