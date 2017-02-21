Vigil for those in grasp of addiction
Parishioners at Saint Marguerite d'Youville Parish in Dracut and other churches will pray Friday for those struggling with addiction. The vigil begins at 8 p.m. and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday and will be held at Saint Marguerite, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|jazzdc
|54
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Bob KA-58
|18,137
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 18
|Billyrica
|33
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC