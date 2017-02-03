UTEC seeks Lowell site for mattress-r...

UTEC seeks Lowell site for mattress-recycling facility

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Lowell Sun

The city's planning office has been working with UTEC for more than a year to find a location for the center to bring a mattress recycling facility in Lowell, according to a memo to the City Council. UTEC, formerly known by its full name, the United Teen Equality Center, has a mattress recycling facility now in Lawrence but has been scouting larger locations as demand has risen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09) Sat Tom 26
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Fri Kgrace 803
News Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Bitch 105
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Feb 1 Tinkle bell 195
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jan 31 Highlands Guy 18,133
News Lowell police officer suspended 6 months Jan 26 centerofsol 1
News Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho... Jan 24 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC