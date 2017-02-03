UTEC seeks Lowell site for mattress-recycling facility

The city's planning office has been working with UTEC for more than a year to find a location for the center to bring a mattress recycling facility in Lowell, according to a memo to the City Council. UTEC, formerly known by its full name, the United Teen Equality Center, has a mattress recycling facility now in Lawrence but has been scouting larger locations as demand has risen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.