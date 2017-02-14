UML professor lands grant to improve fabric dyes
A UMass Lowell professor hopes to develop more cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies for dyeing fabrics with support from a $490,000 Walmart Foundation grant, according to a UMass press release. Yuyu Sun, a chemistry professor, hopes to use nanotechnology to ensure that dyes work more efficiently and cause less pollution to waterways.
