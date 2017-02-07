Three charged in Westford convenience store heist
Police detectives have arrested three Lowell residents who were allegedly involved in last week's Brookside Convenience Store armed robbery. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the clerk, as one brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol and another held a knife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Ruby Duhamel Cook
|18,134
|Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09)
|Feb 4
|Tom
|26
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 3
|Kgrace
|803
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Bitch
|105
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 1
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC