The Latest: Last protesters say they're committed to staying

The Latest on the closing of a protest encampment near the Dakota Access pipeline construction site in North Dakota : One of the Dakota Access pipeline opponents still at a camp on federal land that was closed by North Dakota authorities says the protesters are committed to staying. Ed Higgins, from Lowell, Massachusetts, says Lakota elders will call for a meeting with law enforcement to state their belief that the camp is on land that rightfully belongs to Native Americans.

