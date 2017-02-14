Sweet retreat in downtown Lowell for last-minute Romeos

Today, more than a few customers -- mostly men -- will walk into Sweet Lydia's with a look of helplessness on their face. Valentine's Day comes around on the same date every year, but without fail Lydia Blanchard's confections shop on Merrimack Street will fill up with procrastinating lovers who don't know a truffle from a macaroon, or which one their significant other would prefer anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.