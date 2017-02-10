Sunday storm could dump foot or more on area
Greater Lowell is bracing for another major snowstorm on Sunday packing a one-two punch that could dump a foot or more of snow on the region. The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a Winter Storm Watch for the majority of the state, except for parts of southern Bristol County, southwestern Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands.
