Street View: It's getting messy out there
Before hunkering down with French toast, Netflix, popcorn and some beverages, residents descended upon grocery stores and coffee shops in Greater Lowell on Thursday morning as snow started to fly. * Market Basket was packed: At 8:15 a.m., it was difficult to find a parking spot at Market Basket -- at the intersection of Broadway and Fletcher Streets in Lowell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10)
|Wed
|JJ Baptisa
|10
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|officgirl
|196
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Ruby Duhamel Cook
|18,134
|Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09)
|Feb 4
|Tom
|26
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 3
|Kgrace
|803
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Bitch
|105
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC