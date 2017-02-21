STEP puts out ' Fire'
Lowell firefighters were soundly defeated in basketball on Tuesday when they faced off on the court with the Lowell Special Teams for Exceptional People, a group comprised of exceptional special needs adults, children and families, according to Chief Jeffrey Winward. The STEP organization provides sports, recreational activities and social events for its members.
Read more at Lowell Sun.
