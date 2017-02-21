STEP puts out ' Fire'

STEP puts out ' Fire'

Lowell firefighters were soundly defeated in basketball on Tuesday when they faced off on the court with the Lowell Special Teams for Exceptional People, a group comprised of exceptional special needs adults, children and families, according to Chief Jeffrey Winward. The STEP organization provides sports, recreational activities and social events for its members.

