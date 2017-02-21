Somerset Democrats to have caucus
Registered Democrats in Somerset will be holding a caucus at the Somerset Public Library, located at 1464 County St., on Saturday, March 4, at 10:15 a.m. to elect 11 delegates and four alternates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new party platform. The Convention will be held on Saturday, June 3, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
