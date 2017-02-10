Small Steps That Make Big Changes
LOWELL... Take care of your Heart! February is Heart Health month! On Feb. 4, the Ladies Philoptochos Society, held their annual Heart Healthy Brunch at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church! More than 30 ladies were treated not only to a delicious brunch, but they were motivated and educated by health and fitness guru Sherri Sarrouf owner of SLS Fitness Strength and Conditioning Center of Lowell and Woburn! Sherri, who is originally from Lowell, is a certified strength and conditioning coach and a certified Mmetabolic effect trainer, and has trained more than 1,500 people. She gave information on how to make lifestyle changes stick, principles of exercise and nutrition for fat loss.
