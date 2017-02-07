SJC mulls reversal in murder conviction
The state's highest court is mulling whether a Tewksbury man convicted of murder in the 1969 "cold case" slaying of 15-year-old John McCabe should have his conviction overturned because he was forced to decide between manslaughter or an "all-or-nothing" verdict of murder. In arguing before the state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday, defense attorney Robert Sheketoff, representing 65-year-old Walter Shelley, of Tewksbury, argued that his client was caught between "forfeiting one right to assent to another."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|officgirl
|196
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Ruby Duhamel Cook
|18,134
|Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09)
|Feb 4
|Tom
|26
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 3
|Kgrace
|803
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Bitch
|105
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC