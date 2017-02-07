SJC mulls reversal in murder conviction

The state's highest court is mulling whether a Tewksbury man convicted of murder in the 1969 "cold case" slaying of 15-year-old John McCabe should have his conviction overturned because he was forced to decide between manslaughter or an "all-or-nothing" verdict of murder. In arguing before the state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday, defense attorney Robert Sheketoff, representing 65-year-old Walter Shelley, of Tewksbury, argued that his client was caught between "forfeiting one right to assent to another."

