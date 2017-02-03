SJC chief justice puts focus on acces...

SJC chief justice puts focus on access to judicial system

As the nation's political climate turns frosty toward refugees and immigrants, the state's highest judge told officials in Lowell Thursday that he is concerned about ensuring equal access to the judicial system regardless of citizenship. "With each passing day, I am concerned about the struggle to make sure there is access to the judicial system by every resident, not just citizens," Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants said during a roundtable discussion in Lowell Superior Court.

