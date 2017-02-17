She makes sure Dracut kids have enough to eat
For the past three years, Andrea Connelly has spearheaded the End 68 Hours of Hunger program in the Dracut Public Schools, helping to provide food to children who need it. End 68 Hours of Hunger is a non-profit program that began in New Hampshire in 2011.
