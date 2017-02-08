Second master developer resigns from ...

Second master developer resigns from Lowell's Hamilton Canal project

Read more: Lowell Sun

Winn Development became the second company to resign as master developer for Lowell's Hamilton Canal District after input from both city leaders and residents indicated a desire to have little to no residential development within the district. The move caught several city councilors by surprise, though Mayor Ed Kennedy said he had an inkling it was coming.

