School, city officials see ups, downs to each plan for new Lowell High
The cost estimates are in for 10 different options to renovate or build a new Lowell High School and city officials are unanimous in their opinion: They're very excited to begin the discussion. Beyond that enthusiasm, the consensus begins to break down over which of the options -- across three different neighborhoods and ranging in price from $325 million to $386 million -- the city should pursue.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Tom
|26
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Kgrace
|803
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Bitch
|105
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jan 31
|Highlands Guy
|18,133
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
