School, city officials see ups, downs to each plan for new Lowell High

The cost estimates are in for 10 different options to renovate or build a new Lowell High School and city officials are unanimous in their opinion: They're very excited to begin the discussion. Beyond that enthusiasm, the consensus begins to break down over which of the options -- across three different neighborhoods and ranging in price from $325 million to $386 million -- the city should pursue.

