Saturday Chat

Saturday Chat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

Proving my point of a few weeks ago that there is always a Lowell angle to a story, I shouldn't have been surprised to read a piece in the New York Times that some of the last immigrants arriving in America before the Trump edict were coming to Lowell. French Canadians, Greek, Irish, Polish and Portuguese began to find a home in Lowell in the early 1800s as Lowell became the first planned industrial city in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09) 22 hr Tom 26
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Fri Kgrace 803
News Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09) Thu Bitch 105
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Feb 1 Tinkle bell 195
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jan 31 Highlands Guy 18,133
News Lowell police officer suspended 6 months Jan 26 centerofsol 1
News Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho... Jan 24 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC