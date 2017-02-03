Saturday Chat
Proving my point of a few weeks ago that there is always a Lowell angle to a story, I shouldn't have been surprised to read a piece in the New York Times that some of the last immigrants arriving in America before the Trump edict were coming to Lowell. French Canadians, Greek, Irish, Polish and Portuguese began to find a home in Lowell in the early 1800s as Lowell became the first planned industrial city in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09)
|22 hr
|Tom
|26
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Kgrace
|803
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Bitch
|105
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 1
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jan 31
|Highlands Guy
|18,133
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC