Saturday Chat

Proving my point of a few weeks ago that there is always a Lowell angle to a story, I shouldn't have been surprised to read a piece in the New York Times that some of the last immigrants arriving in America before the Trump edict were coming to Lowell. French Canadians, Greek, Irish, Polish and Portuguese began to find a home in Lowell in the early 1800s as Lowell became the first planned industrial city in America.

