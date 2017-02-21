Remember when - Skating in Lowell?
Today in the city, you will need to go to the Janas or another local rink to enjoy ice skating, but back at the turn of the century, you could lace up the skates at multiple outdoor locations in the city. Here are some photos from the early 1900s of Lowell folks skating in Centralville, Clemente and Shedd parks.
