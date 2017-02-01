Pedestrian killed in Chelmsford identified

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on Chelmsford Street near the Lowell line Saturday night as 54-year-old William Hart. Emergency crews from both Lowell and Chelmsford responded to the crash Saturday about 11:30 p.m., when Hart was found along Chelmsford Street under the overpass that carries Route 3 overhead.

