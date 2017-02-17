Parole review set for man who killed sister in 1995

A former Lowell man sentenced to life in prison for the 1997 murder of his sister will have his parole reviewed later this month, nearly three years after the Parole Board asked for a mental-health evaluation. Convicted murderer Wilfred Dacier, 58, is scheduled for a "review" by the Parole Board on Feb. 28 to check his status with the state Department of Mental Health.

