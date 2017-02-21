Opioid death rate slowing
Despite a continued jump in opioid-related deaths statewide, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says area communities are starting to see a slower increase in death rates. About 251 people died from drug use in Middlesex County in 2016, according Ryan's office, and 168 of those deaths were from heroin.
Read more at Lowell Sun.
