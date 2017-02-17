New Lowell High School Set To Be Most Expensive In Massachusetts
Plans to renovate and expand Lowell's high school could make it the most expensive school building project in Massachusetts with a price tag of $344 million. Lowell High School is currently housed in a historic 1920s building downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|hillbilly town hater
|32
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
|Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|JJ Baptisa
|10
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|officgirl
|196
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC