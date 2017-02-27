music, transformed
All music instruments require some type of body motion in order to create music, even when it's ever so slight like finger movement on a flute. But UMass Lowell junior Gregory Mahan found a way to make music with nothing but body motion and presented it at "Powering Up," a showcase of some of the exceptional projects to come out of the school's sound engineering programs.
