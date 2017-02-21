Michael Franti & Spearhead to play Boarding House Park in Lowell
For the first time in eight years, Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform at Boarding House Park this summer as part of the Lowell Summer Music Series. Tickets for the June 16 show are expected to go on sale Wednesday, March 1, but check www.lowellsummermusicseries.org to be sure.
