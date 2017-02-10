MCC plans cuts amid enrollment decline

MCC plans cuts amid enrollment decline

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

In addition to staff reductions, the college with Lowell and Bedford campuses will cut costs by reducing energy costs, putting restrictions on travel and overtime, not filling a number of vacancies and more, President James Mabry said. "With state support fairly static, health care costs going up and fewer students, it's leading to some budget difficulties at the college," Mabry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) 3 hr Fiona 805
big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14) Sat maljoseph 8
News Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10) Feb 8 JJ Baptisa 10
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Feb 7 officgirl 196
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Feb 6 Ruby Duhamel Cook 18,134
News Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09) Feb 4 Tom 26
News Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Bitch 105
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Middlesex County was issued at February 13 at 11:51AM EST

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC