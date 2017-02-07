Man charged in child rape sent for mental evaluation
A 21-year-old Lowell man with a history of mental-health issues was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail after Lowell police accused him of raping and abusing his girlfriend's then 3-yr-old daughter then seeking police to allegedly confess to the crimes and give them a notebook filled with the details. In Lowell District Court on Monday, Soboran "Bobby" Tep, 21, who has been living at the homeless shelter at 189 Middlesex St., Lowell, was also ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital after pleading not guilty to charges of: aggravated statutory child rape; assault and battery , assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 and threats.
