Malfunctioning sprinkler floods Lowell apartments

A sprinkler head that activated on the 21st floor of the towering apartment building at 3 River Place on Saturday night sent water flowing into apartments on four floors and forced firefighters to close the building's elevators. Chief Jeffrey Winward said crews were called to the building Saturday night and discovered a sprinkler head on the 21st floor discharging water that eventually got into an elevator shaft, forcing the elevators to be closed.

