Lowell schools' state funding expecte...

Lowell schools' state funding expected to rise $6.1M next year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

The amount that the state says should be budgeted for Lowell Public Schools is in line to rise next school year by $6.1 million, or 3.3 percent, according to the district. Funding per student would hit nearly $12,000 under so-called net school spending, or what the state says each school district should spend based on a formula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) 14 hr Kims mom 802
News Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09) 16 hr Bitch 104
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 22 hr Tinkle bell 195
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jan 31 Highlands Guy 18,133
News Lowell police officer suspended 6 months Jan 26 centerofsol 1
News Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho... Jan 24 hammerhead 1
News 'A new Palmer Street' Developer John DeAngelis ... (May '08) Jan 23 nan1-lowell 5
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC