Lowell man wants murder verdict overturned

Nearly four years after he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 slaying of two Lowell brothers, Timothy Brown will ask the state's highest court to overturn his conviction because there wasn't sufficient evidence to convict him. In June 2013, a Middlesex Superior Court jury convicted Timothy Brown, then 25, of Lowell, on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms-identification card for the Oct. 22, 2009, murders of brothers Hector Delgado, 37, and his 34-year-old brother Luis "Tony" Delgado.

