Lowell man allegedly threatens ex-girlfriend with hatchet

A 19-year-old Lowell man is being held on bail after being accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a hatchet during a custody dispute concerning their 6-month-old baby. In Lowell District Court on Tuesday, Joseph Zumba, of 142 Willard St., Lowell, was held on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and violation of a restraining order.

