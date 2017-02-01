Lowell home hit by gunfire declared unfit
A Smith Street building was closed and deemed unfit for habitation Thursday just weeks after two incidents of gunfire occurred there. Just last week, suspected shooter Bryant Dottin, of Lowell, was arrested for his alleged connection in the two shooting incidents on Smith Street.
