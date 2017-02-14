Lowell crime drops 10 percent in 2016
Crime fell by 10 percent in Lowell in 2016, compared to the previous year, continuing a downward trend since 2012. While there were several areas that saw spikes, the key indicators for safety were positive, prompting city officials to praise the work of the Lowell Police Department.
