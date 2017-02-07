Lowell cop appeals punishment in excessive force case
Veteran police officer David Pender, who narrowly avoided termination for what the police department determined was his use of unnecessary force against 16-year-old student he handcuffed, is appealing City Manager Kevin Murphy's six-month unpaid suspension, three months of which will be held in abeyance. Pender's punishment stems from a Sept.
