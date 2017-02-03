Lowell attorney challenging use of 'flawed' breath tests
A Lowell attorney is challenging the use of Breathalyzer machines in a series of hearings, a case that could affect thousands of drunken-driving cases across the state. Lowell defense attorney Gregory Oberhauser, considered a local expert on the machine, argues that flawed computer software can falsely report an alcohol level that is more than the legal limit of .08.
