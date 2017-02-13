Immaculate's brotherly love

Winter doldrums were nowhere in sight on the evening of Feb. 4, when the Immaculate Conception School's Development Committee hosted its 17th annual Distinguished Graduate Dinner at Lenzi's Millhouse. This winter social scene boasted 170 family, friends, parish and school members, alumni, supporters and numerous civic leaders, who came out strong for an evening of celebration honoring two extraordinary brothers.

