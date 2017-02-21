Helping Hands

The Merrimack Valley Food Bank will host a fundraiser, "Dining for a Cause," on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 10 p.m., at the Ninety Nine Restaurant at 850 Chelmsford St., Lowell, where 15 percent of each guest's check will go directly to the MVFB. To participate, you must download a voucher from the food bank's website at, http://mvfb.org/event/dining-cause-ninety-nine /, and present it to your server upon arrival.

