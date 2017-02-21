Helping Hands
The Merrimack Valley Food Bank will host a fundraiser, "Dining for a Cause," on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 10 p.m., at the Ninety Nine Restaurant at 850 Chelmsford St., Lowell, where 15 percent of each guest's check will go directly to the MVFB. To participate, you must download a voucher from the food bank's website at, http://mvfb.org/event/dining-cause-ninety-nine /, and present it to your server upon arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,137
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 18
|Billyrica
|33
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC