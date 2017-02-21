Group mobilizing in effort to keep new Lowell High School downtown

At perhaps the most important meeting to date on the new Lowell High School project, city councilors listened for over an hour last Thursday as more than a dozen residents begged and argued for them to build the new school near Cawley Stadium in the Belvidere neighborhood. Despite major obstacles for the Cawley proposal -- land-use restrictions that would require local and state approval to reverse -- the councilors clearly heard the voices of their constituents and voted to keep the option on the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.