GL Tech to begin search for new chief

19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Greater Lowell Technical High School Committee will hold a public meeting later this month that will center on the search for a new superintendent-director, including a salary and qualifications for the post. The decision was made after several committee members voiced their concerns that they wouldn't be able to cover it all at Thursday's School Committee meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

