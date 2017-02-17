GL Tech to begin search for new chief
The Greater Lowell Technical High School Committee will hold a public meeting later this month that will center on the search for a new superintendent-director, including a salary and qualifications for the post. The decision was made after several committee members voiced their concerns that they wouldn't be able to cover it all at Thursday's School Committee meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Billyrica
|33
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
|Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|JJ Baptisa
|10
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|officgirl
|196
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC